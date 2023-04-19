Brent Knoll’s St Michael’s Church is to mark King Charles’ Coronation on Sunday May 7th and Monday May 8th with a ‘celebration of nature’.

The church will be holding wildlife trails around its grounds and also laying on displays inside the church with the nature theme.

There will be quilts, art, photography, crafts and floral displays – all following the wildlife theme.

Entry will be free and the event will be held on Sunday May 7th from 2-5pm and on Monday May 8th from 10-5pm.

Sanders Garden Centre have sponsored prizes for a May Tray Garden to mark the Coronation. The All Sorts Choir will also be singing on the Monday at 3pm.