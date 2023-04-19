Burnham-On-Sea Art Club has announced its annual week-long Art Club exhibition is set to be held this Spring.

The club will be holding its 63rd exhibition from May 27th to June 2nd and sale of work at Burnham Community Centre every day between 10am and 5pm.

“A warm welcome awaits you to view exhibits from 20 Burnham-On-Sea Art Club artists displaying a variety of work in pencil, watercolour, acrylics and pastels plus extra paints and cards,” says a club spokeswoman.

“There are members in Burnham-On-Sea Art Club who have been in involved with the community centre for many years. There is no admission charge and all are very welcome.”

Pictured: The club’s Gill Burt and Rosemary Lane