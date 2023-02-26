Wells Liberal Democrats have this weekend selected Tessa Munt as the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate at the next General Election.

Tessa was the MP for Wells, which includes the Burnham-On-Sea area, from 2010 – 2015, winning the seat from the Conservatives. Current Tory MP James Heappey won the seat in 2015.

Tessa will be standing in the Wells seat when the next General Election is called, which is currently scheduled to be held no later than 24 January 2025.

However, Boundary Commission recommendations due to be put to Parliament this coming summer would split the Wells constituency into two, placing the Burnham and Highhridge area within a new Bridgwater constituency.

The candidates for the new Bridgwater constituency have yet to be announced. Tessa Munt would stand in the Wells half of the constituency if the changes go through which would include local villages such as Brent Knoll, Mark and the Huntspills, but not Burnham and Highbridge.

Tessa said: “Somerset is my home and always will be. I couldn’t be more dedicated to our area, and I am committed to standing up for our part of Somerset in Westminster.”

“I am convinced that Wells needs an MP who lives in the area, is accessible to local people and genuinely cares about Somerset. With my loyalty, energy and experience, I am ready to serve the residents and organisations of Wells again!”

A Wells Lib Dem spokesman adds: “A prolific community campaigner, Tessa is known for listening actively to locals and has an outstanding reputation and proven track record which includes strong opposition to MPs holding second jobs, and campaigning to keep our rivers, streams and sea clean.”

“Tessa has a long-standing commitment to openness and transparency, demonstrated by being the first MP to publish her tax returns and record every gift received while serving as MP. Tessa has held regular surgeries and her record of 704 MP’s surgeries remains the highest of all MPs.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com will also report on announcements of local candidates by other political parties when they are made.