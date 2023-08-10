Several young Burnham-On-Sea swimmers are celebrating success after taking part in two leading events this month.

Taking part in his first Welsh National Summer Championships, Leo Woodrow, 12, scooped five medals from the nine events he entered. The Championships took place over five days from August 3rd-7th and Leo was swimming in at least one event every day, finishing 5th in the 200m free, 6th in the 400IM and a very close 4th In the 100m-back final.

Then the medals started with silver in the 100m free and the following day a brilliant bronze in the 50m Free. The next day saw another bronze in the 200m Backstroke with a really strong swim not long after finishing 4th in the 800m free. On the last day there was another bronze in the 400m Free and a bronze in the 50m back final.

Meanwhile, in Sheffield at the English Summer Championships, Burnham’s Zach Powell, 15, had a great meet. He swam 2.03.43 in the 200m freestyle, a personal best, and made first reserve for the final, getting so close to making his first national one. Zach then surpassed himself again with a 14-second personal best in the 1500m freestyle, moving him from 10th to 6th place so close to the medals.

Burnham Swim Academy Coach Sara Dykes says: “I am so proud of both of them, and the commitment they make to training sessions, even helping other junior swimmers in the club. They can now take a well-deserved break and get ready for the start of the new season in September. Thanks must go to their parents, transporting them round the country to swim meets and acting as Team Managers and Officials.”