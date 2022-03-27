Two young cookery students from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy have competed in the Rotary Southern Region Young Chef Final this weekend.

Robert Dowell and Poppy Mackay both won a place in the final after entering and coming first and second respectively in the south west heat earlier this year.

They travelled to The Havant and South Downs College in Hampshire on Saturday (March 26th) where they were tasked with creating a menu for two people with a budget of £20 and a time limit of two hours.

Robert’s menu was BBQ chicken wings with sour cream and chive dip followed by Pollock wrapped in Parma ham with boiled potatoes asparagus tomatoes on the vine with a lemon sauce followed by panna cotta served with a raspberry coulis and hazelnut praline.

Poppy produced a menu of Brochette starter, smoked salmon and spicy red pepper ravioli for her mains and a trio of lemon dessert.

They were supported by family members, plus food tech teacher Natasha King and Technician Kim King from TKASA and Rotary President Chris Ashton and Rotarian Bernard Raines.

Burnham Rotary Club President Chris Ashton says: “There was a high standard of food produced by the 13 candidates aged from 12 to 16 years.”

“It was a tough decision for the judges. Poppy achieved 4th place with the judges commendation award and Robert was a runner up.”