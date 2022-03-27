Part of Burnham-On-Sea beach is looking a lot cleaner after a group of volunteers carried out a beach clean on Saturday (March 26th).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea beach organised the latest clean-up around the Sailing Club end of the beach where rubbish collects at the mouth of the River Brue estuary.

Organiser Mark Hollidge said: “We had 16 volunteers who made a great job of clearing all the visible litter along the footpath, the green verges and on the banks of the estuary.”

“We collected 15 bags of litter plus some large items such as an intact wooden pallet. The most unusual find was the nose cone of a canoe with its ballast weight still in place.”

“You wonder what happened to the rest of the boat. Unfortunately there was a lot of broken-up polystyrene, which is very bad for wildlife. The sooner this material is banned the better.”

The next litter pick is likely to be in May and details will be made public in due course.