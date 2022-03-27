Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has this weekend presented a donation of more than £3,800 to his local charity of the year following a year of fundraising.

Cllr Mike Facey has been supporting Burnham and Highbridge mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory with the backing of the town’s Lighthouse pub.

A Town Council spokesperson says: “At the beginning of his second year as Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Cllr Facey and the licensee of The Lighthouse Public House Jess Green joined forces in raising money for local charity In Charley’s Memory.”

“Following an outdoor fun day, a race night, and a year of weekly raffles organised by two of Jess’ fundraising customers, Julie and Derek Plested, they have raised an amazing £3,662. There is more to be added to this tally, including £150 from the Mayor’s Civic Awards evening, £50 from the Crossways Inn, and a further £10.”

On Saturday (March 26th), Cllr Facey handed over the bumper cheque to Dawn Carey, Operations Manager at In Charley’s Memory, at the Lighthouse Pub, as pictured.

The Mayor said: “A huge thank you goes to the team at The Lighthouse pub and everyone who has donated to the fundraising over the past year. It’s a superb total to have raised for a charity that does really important work locally.”

Dawn Carey, Operations Manager at In Charley’s Memory, says: “All of us have gone through difficult times over the past two years and we are all counting the pennies these days, so for people to have donated such a generous sum shows how much people have taken In Charley’s Memory to their hearts. A huge thank you to everyone.”

Pictured: Burnhm and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey with Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge and his wife, plus Dawn Carey of In Charley’s Memory, and The Lighthouse Pub’s Jess Green and Chloe Harvey