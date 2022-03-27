Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club is showing its support for Ukraine by flying the country’s flag over its spectator area.

The club decided to raise one of the distinctive blue and yellow flags at the BASC ground in Burnham-On-Sea, as poictired here

Earlier this month, we also reported here that Burnham and Higbridge town councillors voted to fly the flag next to Burnham’s fountain in Old Station Approach and in Highbridge’s Market Street amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey says the flags serve “as a demonstration of local support to the people of Ukraine.”

Pictured: The Ukraine flag flying at Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club this week (Photo: Mo Hunt)