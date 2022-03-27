Burnbridge Wanderers football club has launched a new Under-12 girls team with a new kit and new colours.

A spokesman says: “Burnbridge Wanderers have in the last few months been helping to introduce girls football in the local area for secondary school ages.”

“There has been a fantastic response with many girls of mixed ages getting involved and playing grassroots football.”

“The U12s have strong numbers and on Saturday they had their first match against Mendip Girls, doing really well to draw 2-2.”

“We would encourage girls of secondary school ages to come along and join in, for further details please contact Burnbridge Wanderers directly via social media.”

“Our new black and yellow kit is traditionally the away colours for Burnbridge Wanderers but will now be the colours for the girls’ kit, bringing a bright and vibrant atmosphere.”

The kit is being kindly sponsored by local building firm Justbuild General Builders while the committee currently sponsors the U16 team.

The new team manager is Justin Popham, the assistant manager and coach is Harriet Jones while the Coach is Dan Jefferies.