A young Highbridge angler is celebrating this week after being selected for the under 16s England junior shore sea fishing team.

Lexie Groves, 12, has been fishing for four years and competitively for two years, including in many local matches against adults.

She was also a performer on this year’s Hillview carnival cart but had to miss the Bridgwater procession to compete in an England trial fishing contest in Christchurch and is delighted to have been selected for the England team.

She came third in Plymouth and second in Brixham at several recent matches.

She also fishes the Thyers league in Burnham and the Reel Fun league at Littleton where she was fourth in zone and is the only junior angler fishing.

She also fished the England trial in Christchurch where team managers and coaches selected their team.

Lexie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am so pleased and excited to be selected for the England team. I can’t wait to meet the rest of the team and start preparing for our upcoming matches.”

“It was worth all the hard work in the wind and rain at the trials!”

“Also thanks go to Russ at Thyers fishing tackle for his support and a big thanks to my dad for his help and support and coaching.”