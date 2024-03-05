1,300 homes in Highbridge were left without electricity today (Tuesday, March 5th) following a power cut.

Western Power Distribution apologised for the inconvenience, adding that the outage was first reported just after 11.07am.

A Western Power spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com the outage had been caused by “a fault on the high voltage network” during work at Apex Park.

The company said supplies in part of the TA8 and TA9 postcode areas had been restored around mid-day.

Churchfield School has been closed due to the power cut and sent pupils home as a safety precaution.