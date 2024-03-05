Official new crime figures for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge show a slight increase in incidents during the first weeks of 2024.

Avon and Somerset Police’s official crime figures for Burnham and Highbridge show crimes per month across the two towns rose from 156 total cases in December 2023 to 179 cases during January 2024.

In the latest month of data – January 2024 – the 179 reports of crime included 92 for violence and sexual offences (which are counted together in the data). There were 19 reports of shoplifting, 22 reports of anti-social behaviour, 14 reports of public order incidents, 16 reports of criminal damage, 2 reports of burglary, 4 reports of other thefts, 3 vehicle crimes, 2 robberies and 1 report of drugs offences.

Meanwhile, quarterly figures for crime in Burnham and Highbridge over the last three years – pictured below – illustrate that rates of crime have remained at around 500 reports per quarter since 2021.

The most recent quarter to then end of 2023 showed 474 cases – the lowest over the last three years.

Local Police are keen to stress that they treat every case seriously and are continuing to strive to bring the overall levels down.

Over the last 12 months in Burnham and Highbridge, from December 2022 to November 2023, the number of cases of violence and sexual offences (which are counted together in the data) was 942. The next most frequently reported type of incident was anti-social behaviour with 348 cases. There were 232 reports of shoplifting over the year.