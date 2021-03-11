Burnham-On-Sea Police completed the removal of over 200 suspected cannabis plants and growing equipment last night (Wednesday) following a raid on a former bank building in the town centre.

A man aged 35 was arrested following the discovery of the plants being grown on all three floors of the former HSBC bank building in College Street.

Officers worked late into last night removing the plants, plus growing kit – power packs, lamps, watering kits and more, as pictured here.

The raid comes after local residents reported a suspicious strong smell coming from the property for several days leading up to the raid.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Neighbourhood police carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a premises in College Street, Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday 10th March.”

“Officers gained entry to the property on Wednesday morning and discovered more than 200 suspected cannabis plants being grown across three floors.”

“Western Power were called to help make the electricity supply safe and officers remained at the scene for much of the day carrying out forensic investigations and clearing the plants and growing equipment.”

The Police spokesman added: “A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and remains in police custody at the time of writing.”

The bank premises has been vacant for four years. HSBC closed the branch in 2017, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here at the time.

The property was due to be turned into flats after a planning application for the site was partially approved in 2019, as reported here.