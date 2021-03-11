Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC sports ground is set to become a new Covid vaccination centre from next week.

The new NHS vaccination centre at the sports ground in Stoddens Road will be overseen by the team from the Burnham-On-Sea Day Lewis Pharmacy, several of whom are pictured here.

Pharmacy Manager Sally Farmer says: “The new vaccination centre at the BASC Ground will open on Friday March 19th and will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.”

“People will not be able to visit without an appointment – they will have to be invited or book online through the official channels.”

She added: “We’ll have a team of fully-trained vaccinators there from Day Lewis who we will be issuing 800 Oxford vaccines every week.”

One of the advantages of the BASC Ground is its large site with plenty of parking.

Volunteers are being sought to help with marshalling, booking in and cleaning between vaccines. Anyone interested in helping should email hannah.tearall@nhs.net

The centre will operate alongside Berrow’s Mulberry Centre, which will also continue to be used for Covid vaccinations.