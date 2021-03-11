Burnham-On-Sea Tesco shoppers will now be able to recycle crisp packets, salad bags, pet food pouches and cling film at the store as the supermarket rolls out the biggest network of soft plastic collection points in the UK.

Tesco is putting the collection points at all of its Extra and Superstores across the South West, with the store in Burnham-On-Sea’s Ben Travers Way being part of the network.

The supermarket says it will be the first time that the UK has had a network of collection points of this size dedicated to the collection of soft plastic.

Most councils don’t collect soft plastic from homes for recycling and it therefore often goes to landfill.

Martin Rose, manager at the Burnham-On-Sea store, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We know that a lot of our customers want to reduce their plastic packaging waste so we are expecting the new soft plastics recycling point to prove popular. It will be a really visible sign in store of what we are doing to reduce the impact of plastic packaging.”

The collection points will enable customers to return all their previously unrecycled soft plastic, regardless of where they bought it, including cling film, pet food pouches and crisp packets to recycling points at their nearest Extra and Superstores store, rather than having to throw it away.

Once collected, the old soft plastic is sent for recycling where it is washed, sorted and processed before being turned in to new packaging. It will be used to pack items such as food, household and beauty products.

The roll out follows an extremely successful 10-store trial in Bristol and Swindon where customers responded positively, returning more than 10 times the expected amount of plastic. The material has already been used to produce food-grade packaging for a selection of Tesco cheeses.

The most common items to be returned during the trial were:

Bread bags

Fruit and vegetable packaging

Crisp packets

Salad bags

Baby and pet food pouches

Regional Tesco stores director Richard Gorman said: “It is an absolute priority to remove and reduce the amount of plastic in our stores to the minimum and ensure everything we use is recycled and kept out of the environment. Where plastic serves an important purpose, these new recycling points make sure that every piece can be easily recycled. Trials have shown they are popular with customers, so we believe rolling them out at scale will have a real impact.”

Tesco has made significant progress in addressing the impact of plastic waste through its 4Rs strategy: Remove, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Within this framework, Tesco prioritises using less plastic ahead of recycling. Tesco recently announced it hit its 2020 target to remove a billion pieces of plastic and had additionally reduced the size of plastic packaging by 3,500 tonnes a year. It has also made significant steps to using more reusable packaging through its nationwide partnership with Loop.

Paula Chin, WWF Sustainable Materials Specialist, added: “Plastic pollution is one of the most visible symptoms of the environmental crisis and is devastating our natural world. Businesses, governments and households have all got an important part to play in tackling the issue, so it’s encouraging to see Tesco extending their successful soft plastics collection trial across more of their stores, giving their customers even more opportunity to recycle these valuable materials.”

Soft plastic recycling facilities will help recycle remaining materials as a part of a closed loop: Tesco first started testing soft plastics recycling facilities in a 10-store trial in 2018, where it has since collected 120 tonnes of plastic for recycling.