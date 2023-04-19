2,000 tickets have gone on sale for the return of a large outdoor music event which is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this summer after a 15-year break.

The Under A Summer Moons music event will return to Burnham’s BASC Sports Ground on July 22nd under new management of Showtime Attractions led by Rob Holden, Jess Holden and Melody, pictured here.

The once-popular annual music event drew large crowds to the Burnham sports fields every summer over many years and was last held in 2008.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, manager Rob Holden says: “We are delighted to be bringing back this event in Burnham – there has been lots of positive feedback.”

“We have eight music acts lined up to take part – the BASC Ground fields will have two main stages plus a ‘Shuffle Event’ 90’s corner and Britian’s largest mobile pub!”

“The music will include Sons of Saturn, 51 Degrees, Ryder Emcee, Slow Hand Jules, Recovering Satellites plus an Oasis tribute band Absolute Oasis and The Frogs.”

“Ticket sales are already going really well – there’s been lots of interest in the return of this once-popular event.”

The event will be held from 1pm to midnight and refreshments will be available.

Tickets, costing £20 or £15 for under 18s, are now on sale by clicking here.