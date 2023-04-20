Healthwatch Somerset has launched a new project that aims to improve access to mental health support for young people and their families, guardians and carers.

The impact of COVID on the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people has been well documented, and it is widely acknowledged that having early access to the right support is crucial for recovery.

However, the organisation says research suggests that it’s not always easy for young people and their families to find out about or access the services and support they need.

Through this new project, Healthwatch Somerset is working with a group of young volunteers to investigate how accessible young people’s mental health support services are.

Healthwatch Somerset is the county’s health and social care champion to represent local people. It is part of a network of over 150 local Healthwatch schemes across the UK.

Healthwatch Somerset says it wants to find out about people’s knowledge and experience of mental health and emotional wellbeing support, plus hear ideas for how access to support could be improved.

Healthwatch Somerset plans to share the findings and recommendations for change with Somerset’s Integrated Care Board in early summer 2023.

You can share your experience and feedback by 4th June 2023 by completing Healthwatch Somerset’s survey online at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HWS_CYP_Survey_2023 or get in touch to ask for a paper survey or to feedback over the phone: 0800 999 1286.

Somerset has seen increasing demands on Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), social care, hospitals and schools during an historic low level of investment in these services in Somerset according to CAMHS – facts and figures | Local Government Association.

Somerset Council’s July 2020 report, ‘Your Views matter – Children and Young People’s Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Survey`, found that “people would like to see easier access, increased availability, more suitable services, and better communication about the services on offer.”

In November 2021, Healthwatch Somerset’s Young Listeners report found that young people think “many services do not promote themselves in a way that is accessible or inclusive of young people”, and they would like more information in schools and colleges about mental health and the support that’s available.

The Somerset Children and Young People Survey 2021 showed that 31% of secondary school respondents felt their mental health had gotten worse during the Covid lockdowns. 48% of this group would rather speak to someone in person when seeking help.