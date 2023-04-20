Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets have received hard-earned St John First Aid Certificates this week after completing their first aid training.

An award ceremony has been held at the Cadets Weston HQ to present them with Elementary First Aid certificates.

“The certificates were presented by our Squadron President, Air Marshall Sir Julian Young,” says a spokesman.

“This certificate is the first step on a ladder towards higher first aid qualifications and is an essential life skill that we hope the cadets never have to use.”