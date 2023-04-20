Visitors to Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll will be able to pick up a free pack of Forget Me Not Seeds this Spring to give growing a go.

Sanders – which is part of the UK’s second largest garden centres group, Blue Diamond – has partnered with BBC Radio 2 for the ‘Let it Grow’ campaign by donating 45,000 packets of Forget Me Not seeds.

A Blue Diamond Group spokesman says: “The BBC’s Let it Grow initiative aims to help the nation ‘turn dull and grey places into wild and colourful places’ by reaching and supporting audiences beyond those traditionally reached by nature and gardening programming.”

“These include audiences without regular access to private green space, to those who have not yet tried planting and growing before. For more information, visit bbc.co.uk/grow.”

“Blue Diamond will continue to encourage and support gardeners and non-gardeners alike throughout 2023 to bring nature into their neighbourhood – see bluediamond.gg for more gardening tips and resources.”

The free seeds are available subject to availability and while stocks last. One pack per person/household. No cash alternative will be offered.