The first meeting of the new Burnham and Highbridge Youth Town Council has been held this week.

The meeting took place at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge on Thursday (April 20th) and was well supported by Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard.

The Mayor said afterwards: “I was delighted to be present at the inaugural meeting of the new Burnham and Highbridge Youth Town Council.”

“It is the start of an exciting time when the Youth Town Council will decide and drive their own agenda for change within the Town Council.”

“I look forward to hearing what their focus will be this coming year. They are deciding how to engage the youth of the town in formulating these plans.”

“This will add a new dimension to the Town Council as we work together to serve the community.”