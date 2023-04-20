Tributes have this week been paid to a community-spirited resident who worked tirelessly for several Burnham-On-Sea charities over three decades.

Mike Ross, 75, passed away at the weekend after a period of illness.

He was a founding member and treasurer at Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue for 30 years and only stepped down last autumn due to poor health.

He was also treasurer at Burnham RNLI from 2003 until this year.

Mike, a former teacher at King Alfred School in Highbridge who also worked for an exams board, was a keen sailor who loved the sea. He competed in the Tall Ships Race and also supported the Sea Scouts.

Mike received a Civic Award from the Town Council in 2011 in recognition of his community work in the Burnham area.

A BARB spokesman says: “Mike was hugely respected and greatly appreciated for his considerable work for our charity over three decades. He was a very dedicated volunteer behind the scenes who is greatly missed.”

A Burnham RNLI spokesman adds: “Mike was a hero who worked quietly behind the scenes and kept everything running perfectly. He will be greatly missed.”

Mike leaves a wife, son and a daughter plus two grand-daughters.

A funeral service for Mike will take place at Sedgemoor Crematorium on Tuesday 9th May at 4.00pm.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: