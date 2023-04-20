Tributes have this week been paid to a community-spirited resident who worked tirelessly for several Burnham-On-Sea charities over three decades.

Mike Ross, 75, passed away at the weekend after a period of illness.

He was a founding member and treasurer at Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue for 30 years and only stepped down last autumn due to poor health.

He was also treasurer at Burnham RNLI from 2003 until this year.

Mike, a former teacher at King Alfred School in Highbridge who also worked for an exams board, was a keen sailor who loved the sea. He competed in the Tall Ships Race and also supported the Sea Scouts.

Mike received a Civic Award from the Town Council in 2011 in recognition of his community work in the Burnham area.

A BARB spokesman says: “Mike was hugely respected and greatly appreciated for his considerable work for our charity over three decades. He was a very dedicated volunteer behind the scenes who is greatly missed.”

A Burnham RNLI spokesman adds: “Mike was a hero who worked quietly behind the scenes and kept everything running perfectly. He will be greatly missed.”

Mike leaves a wife, son and a daughter plus two grand-daughters.

A funeral service for Mike will take place at Sedgemoor Crematorium on Tuesday 9th May at 4.00pm.