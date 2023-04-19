A Burnham-On-Sea runner is taking on a marathon challenge to raise funds in honour of her mother who sadly died last year.

Aimi Doolan will be running the Exeter Marathon on May 14th to honour her mum Wendy who died last autumn after being diagnosed with cancer.

Aimi told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After mum’s successful chemo and nearing the end of treatment for breast cancer, the cancer was suddenly detected in her brain and she passed away – it was a total shock and very sudden.”

“I was originally running the Richmond Marathon for breast cancer but this was mum became ill so I stayed in hospital with her.”

“It will be an honour to run this for my lovely mum – she was amazing and such a happy, sunny person.”

“I’m trying to raise as much money for Breast Cancer Now as possible.”

Click here to donate via Aimi’s fundaising page