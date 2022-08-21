Motorcyclists from the Burnham-On-Sea area have raised hundreds of pounds for a trust fund to mark the tenth anniversary of the tragic drowning of a four year-old boy on Burnham-On-Sea jetty in 2012.

Dylan Cecil was on a family holiday in Burnham-On-Sea when he tragically died on August 19th, 2012 after falling into the sea from the jetty.

On Sunday, local bike group Burnham Bike Knights organised a fundraising bike run from Burnham-On-Sea to Chew Valley Lakes before returning to the seafront where they were met by Coastguard, BARB and RNLI crews and a minute’s silence was held.

48 motorbikes took part in the event and among those riding along were Dylan’s grandparents, Jackie and Dave McCollum.

A total of £235 was raised from the event for the Dylan Cecil Memorial Fund which was formed to help under-privileged children and their families by providing respite holidays in the south west.

The sad anniversary was also marked on Friday when family, friends and members of the Burnham’s Coastguard, BARB and RNLI crews gathered besides a memorial plaque on the sea wall in his memory at 6pm – the exact time that the boy was lost to the sea a decade ago.

Dylan’s grandparents, Jackie and Dave McCollum thanked all those present for their “warm kindness and support over the last ten years.”