Police and ambulance crews were called to a crash on the A370 near Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (August 17th).

A Police spokesman said: “Police were called just before 3pm by the ambulance service reporting a collision on the A370 Bridgwater Road at East Brent.”

“Officers attended and supported fire and ambulance crews by closing the road.”

“One lane was reopened just before 4pm but a partial closure remained pending recovery of the vehicles.”

Eyewitnesses also said the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance also landed at the scene to help a patient. Several people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The collision led to long queues of traffic building up in the area while emergency services were on scene.

A motorist who was caught up in the queues, Aaron Spratt, took this photo of the road closure while waiting for the road to be re-opened.