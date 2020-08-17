Air ambulance landing

Police and ambulance crews were called to a crash on the A370 near Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (August 17th).

A Police spokesman said: “Police were called just before 3pm by the ambulance service reporting a collision on the A370 Bridgwater Road at East Brent.”

“Officers attended and supported fire and ambulance crews by closing the road.”

“One lane was reopened just before 4pm but a partial closure remained pending recovery of the vehicles.”

Eyewitnesses also said the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance also landed at the scene to help a patient. Several people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The collision led to long queues of traffic building up in the area while emergency services were on scene.

A motorist who was caught up in the queues, Aaron Spratt, took this photo of the road closure while waiting for the road to be re-opened.

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page