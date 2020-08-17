The leaders Of Mendip District Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset West & Taunton Council And South Somerset District Council have this week issued a joint statement on Somerset County Council’s plans to create a unitary authority.

The district councils are proposing that two new councils are formed – not one as put forward by the County Council.

The statement says: “Somerset’s four district councils are committed to creating the best possible future for the county, its people and its communities.”

“We all agree change is needed and we have welcomed the Leader of Somerset County Council’s offer to rejoin discussions about creating a stronger future for the county together.”

“After extensive research, the districts’ Leaders have agreed this change will most effectively be delivered through the creation of two new councils, replacing the five existing authorities, helping to maintain crucial links with our people, communities and businesses.”

“We are committed to putting together a detailed case for reform that delivers better outcomes. This will be available soon and we will be happy to discuss these exciting plans with Somerset County Council’s Leader.”

Somerset County Council’s One Somerset proposals, voted through just two weeks ago, ask the government to abolish all councils in Somerset and create one single new authority.