Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store is holding a special summer food collection to support two charities as they respond to an increased demand for food in the wake of the pandemic.

The collection has been organised in direct response to the extra pressures placed on the food banks and community groups supported by FareShare and the Trussell Trust during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From August 20th to 22nd, customers can donate essential items of long-life food. Tesco says it will top up all customer donations with an additional 20% donation in cash to the two charities.

FareShare has seen its highest-ever demand for food from the thousands of local charities and community groups it supports, while the Trussell Trust has seen need at food banks soar by more than 80%.

Tesco’s David Page told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a really challenging time for the two charities because of the big rise in demand on them for food.”

“Our customers have responded with incredible generosity to our food collections in the past, donating more than 39 million meals. I hope they will give generously again, because there are a lot of people who need a helping hand at the moment and this appeal will make a real difference to them.”

The two food charities have already been aided by Tesco as part of a £30million package of community support in response to the pandemic.

That package included donations of surplus food with a value of £9million through FareShare, a £15million donation of extra food to the two charities and £1million between them to help them with their increased running costs.

Emma Greenwood, the Trussell Trust’s South West area manager, adds: “Over the last few months, we’ve been truly humbled to see how much people are willing to give and the difference this can make when someone is in crisis.”

“As we look to the coming months, more people than ever are likely to need a food bank. This isn’t right. Everyone should be able to afford their own food. Every donation made during Tesco’s summer food collection will help food banks in our network provide the best possible emergency help to people referred at an uncertain time.”

And Phoebe Ruxton, FareShare’s South West fundraising and communications manager, said: “Applications from charities and community groups needing vital food supplies have tripled since the start of the lockdown. The crisis is far from over and we are incredibly thankful to Tesco for running this emergency food collection, as it will ensure we can continue to support frontline charities helping to feed those who are most vulnerable right now.”

The extra summer food collection is in addition to the pre-Christmas Tesco Food Collection Tesco holds annually for FareShare and the Trussell Trust in November.

Tesco customers who are unable to give to the collection in store can now also support the Trussell Trust and FareShare by donating their Tesco Clubcard vouchers. Full details are at the Tesco Clubcard website – https://secure.tesco.com/clubcard/donate-to-charity