An air ambulance landed in a Burnham-On-Sea park on Tuesday evening (February 2nd) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed in the Winchester Road park at 7.28pm, as pictured here.

Several paramedics onboard left the helicopter to assist a land ambulance crew with an emergency patient at a nearby home.

They returned to the aircraft a short time later and the helicopter lifted off at 8.04pm, flying to Musgrove Park hospital in Taunton where it landed at 8.16pm.

Air ambulance night landing in Burnham-On-Sea

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page