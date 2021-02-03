An air ambulance landed in a Burnham-On-Sea park on Tuesday evening (February 2nd) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed in the Winchester Road park at 7.28pm, as pictured here.

Several paramedics onboard left the helicopter to assist a land ambulance crew with an emergency patient at a nearby home.

They returned to the aircraft a short time later and the helicopter lifted off at 8.04pm, flying to Musgrove Park hospital in Taunton where it landed at 8.16pm.