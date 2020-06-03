As a thank you to the amazing care workers at Priory Court care home in Burnham-On-Sea, supermarket Aldi has provided staff with free lunches.

Aldi has donated hundreds of sandwiches to different care homes and hospitals across the UK. to show its support to the staff.

On Wednesday (June 3rd), Aldi, in conjunction with its food-to-go supplier, Greencore, delivered a selection of Aldi sandwiches to Priory Court in Burnham to help fuel their hard working team for the afternoon.

Vimal Samuel, Home Manager at Priory Court, said: “We’re working around the clock here at Priory Court and so the gesture of donating sandwiches to our team is really appreciated.”

Aldi is Britain’s fifth largest supermarket with more than 875 stores and 33,000 employees, including a store in Highbridge.

It comes as Vimal, pictured, has joined the care home as its new Home Manager this month.

Vimal has worked for Country Court, the company that operates Priory Court, for ten years and has been Home Manager at Summer Lane Care & Nursing Home in Weston-super-mare for five. He is now leading the care and nursing teams at both homes, bringing his in-depth knowledge and expertise to the two Somerset nursing homes.

“I am delighted that Vimal will be managing both of these nursing homes in Somerset,” said Operations Director Helen Richmond. “Vimal is a highly respected and dedicated member of our team at Country Court and he has been supporting other care homes in the Somerset area for some time now. We believe in nurturing our staff and sharing best practice in the group in order to provide the very highest standards of care for our residents”.

Commenting on his promotion, Vimal said: “I am passionate about delivering the very highest standards of nursing care and I’m proud of the care my team provides at Summer Lane. I look forward to getting to know the residents and staff at Priory Court and sharing some of the best practice we have implemented at Summer Lane.”