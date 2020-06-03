Campaigning residents in Highbridge have vowed to take their fight against plans for 46 new homes in the town to the Planning Inspectorate after Sedgemoor District Council’s Development Committee this week backed the controversial proposals.

Developer Flower & Hayes is seeking permission to build 46 homes on land to the north of Walrow Road in Highbridge, but the plans have been met with objections from many residents and the Town Council.

Flower & Hayes submitted a similar proposal last year, which was rejected in March 2019 when Sedgemoor councillors ruled that the proposals were an ‘inappropriate development’ that would ‘be out of keeping’. The plans have since been updated by the applicant to address the concerns.

During an online meeting held on Tuesday (June 2nd), Sedgemoor District Council’s development committee gave the plans their support despite the opposition, although the final say on whether the scheme goes ahead now lies with the Planning Inspectorate.

Joy Russell, a resident who has opposed the application, told this week’s meeting that she feels the developers were pressuring councillors to rush a decision. She added that this area of Walrow, leading up to the railway bridge, is an “accident hot spot.”

Town council deputy clerk Lorna Williams said Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has previously raised concerns over access, over-development, noise from the railway line, flood mitigation, and the impact on wildlife.

Cllr Janet Keen also raised concerns about flooding at the site and fears about the railway bridge’s weight limits being ignored. Cllr Mike Murphy also said traffic and flooding are concerns for him while Cllr Hendry supported the plans.

Councillors voted to approve the plans — ten voting for the plans while three voted against.

Joy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “SDC’s determination that this application had outrun its legal time limit was probably a result of difficulties in organising meetings during the Coronavirus pandemic, so the developer side-stepped this district level of scrutiny and applied to go straight to appeal where one government inspector will make the final decision.”

“Because of this, our Local Authority is no longer the determining body for this case but the Development Committee needed to confirm their position at appeal and so this application was presented to members at a virtual meeting.”

“Two of the councillors at the meeting mentioned they had been forced into an awkward situation, with one stating he felt their hands were tied and another saying it was like having a revolver held to the head!”

“Holding meetings by video and phone makes the process very testing for all involved and although the procedures were carried out efficiently I feel there were points that were not dealt with as scrupulously as if it had been a face to face meeting.”

“Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and our local ward Councillor, Janet Keen, upheld their previous objections to the development. I made points about the tactics and pressure put on the council by the developers, disputed the Highways report, explained why I was still worried about the drainage plans, commented about the 14 houses designated for social housing being placed right next to the railway track, and pointed out that government policy on securing 106 money to remove and relocate the wildlife was one of the main reasons behind the dreadful decline of our precious wildlife in the UK.”

“Many of the committee were unhappy about the dangerous road and access to the site and inadequate Highways report and concerns were raised about losing more green land but, as the majority of consultees had approved the plans, with conditions to uphold, the councillors toed the line and voted in favour.”

“Having had their support on the first application, it was a crushing blow when the final vote went 10 in favour of passing the application to 3 objections.”

“We are still determined to save our wildlife and speak for our community, and are going to carry on our fight at the appeal.”

Resident Caroline Furze added: “I am dismayed, disheartened, disgusted and feel let down by SDC. They have not considered anything here other than money. I agree, houses are needed, but they are filling Highbridge with more and more and leaving nothing for the locals to enjoy. This development is not needed and if SDC had taken in to consideration the objections against this development, which were all heartfelt and honest and genuine concerns, maybe they would see that it should not go ahead.”