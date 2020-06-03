Gardiner-Whites, Burnham-On-Sea’s popular award-winning farm shop, has announced they will be staying open.

Gardiner-Whites in the High Street had been planning to close at the end of August, however “due to huge support during the lockdown and their landlord working with them through the hard times”, they say that they will be able to continue trading.

Rich, owner of Gardiner-Whites, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are so grateful for the support we have had over the last few months in extraordinarily difficult times, we have had to adapt and change our business for our customers.”

“We have spoken to so many people over the last few months and cried with our customers, laughed, and done our very best we can as a small family business.”

“We have forged strong relationships with suppliers, new and old, and worked really hard to continue to deliver the quality and service our customers expect.”

“The support we have had is just mind blowing. Our landlord has worked with us and made it all possible for us to continue — we can only hope that our customers new and old continue to support us and keep our community spirit alive on Burnham’s High Street.”

“We have brought lots of changes to our shop including crucial social distancing measures to protect our staff and customers. We have introduced an 0800 number for telephone orders, put 90% of our shop online, introduced a mobile number for people to order salad boxes and avoid queues during busy periods. We are working with our fantastic butchers at New Manor Farm to provide the highest quality meat you can get.”

“We know we’re not perfect and make mistakes but we promise we will always put any problems right. It’s just what we do and what drives us to continue. We would like to thank everyone who has stuck by us and can only hope you continue to do so as without your support this shop just wouldn’t exist.”

“We plan to Change the name of the shop soon to Whites as it’s what most people call us, we will continue to strive to deliver the best customer service and the best possible produce available on your high street.”