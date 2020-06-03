A Brean holiday park’s entertainer has launched a new help group that aims to bring a smile to those who need it most during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jon ‘Chunkie’ Russell, the head of entertainment at Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity, has formed ‘Chunkie’s Buddies’.

It’s been set up after Jon recently helped local resident Zoe McKenna and her daughter who have been in isolation since 14th March.

Zoe says: “It’s been tough. Our middle child has a life-threatening illness and has been classed as extremely clinically vulnerable but, as she can’t care for herself, we have had to isolate as a family. The children have coped really well and we are plodding on, it is life risking for Amelia for us to leave the house.”

“Chunkie contacted me and said he wanted to make the children smile. He brought us a bouncy castle for the children to enjoy. They have had two days of enjoyment so far and it is also amazing physio for Amelia so is helping her health too.”

“He also brought the children gifts and sweets and even some Prosecco for us to enjoy too.”

“So we thank him very much – he has a heart of gold and has now set up a GoFundMe page to make others smile too.”

A ‘Chunkie’s Buddies’ GoFundMe page has been set up to help local people in need during the pandemic and beyond.

Jon says: “We intend to supply families in need with bouncy castles and outdoor games to hire free of charge and supply them with essential items.”

“To see their smiling faces during these terrible times is like winning the lottery and I’m a strong believer if you can bring a bit of happiness to someone’s life’s is the best feeling any human can have.”

“There are of course some operating costs to providing these services, which we hope donations will cover so we can reach the people who need it the most.”

For those who wish to donate to the cause – you can find the GoFundMe page here. The organisation – which hopes to get full charity status – has the full support of local businesses including Holiday Resort Unity itself.

Alan House, Director at Holiday Resort Unity, said: “This is a great and noble thing that Chunkie is doing for the community whilst we are in lockdown and he has our full support. We wish him all the best with the fundraising effort.”

Chunkie’s plans for the future include becoming a registered charity and is in the process of setting up a website for the cause.

Chunkie is now looking for businesses who’d like to offer their help by emailing chunkie@me.com. He’s recently had offers from the Hollytree group of companies who are providing transport logistics to take people on day trips. They are on the look out for any tradespeople also wishing to donate their time to such a great cause.

“It’s not just about bouncy castles, we aim to help people in need by providing necessary services to people and focusing our efforts to such a great cause in these tough times for everyone and lend a helping hand.” For more details, see the Facebook page here.