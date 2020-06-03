New figures from Public Health England show there has been a rise in new confirmed Coronavirus cases in Somerset.

There were 42 new cases recorded in the county council area in the 24 hours to 5pm on Tuesday June 2nd, says Public Health England.

Of those, 21 were in the Somerset West and Taunton district. There were a further 16 in Sedgemoor and five in South Somerset.

Figures show there have now been 745 confirmed cases in Somerset. Of the four districts, Somerset West and Taunton has had 282 cases (up 21); Sedgemoor 211 (up 16); South Somerset 189 (up 5); and Mendip 63 (no change).

Nationally, there are 279,856 lab-confirmed UK cases and 39,728 COVID-19 associated UK deaths.