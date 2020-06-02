Town councillors have voted to go ahead with this autumn’s fireworks display on Burnham-On-Sea seafront following a debate about whether to cancel the event due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

At a ‘virtual’ meeting of the council’s Town Improvements Committee, members have decided to proceed with the display on Sunday November 8th, providing that Government guidelines will allow it.

Councillors considered a report on the matter and they recognised that there is still a “significant risk” that the current Covid-19 restrictions on social gatherings might impact the event.

Cllr Nick Tolley, committee chairman, told the meeting: “The fireworks ‘shakes hands’ very nicely with the carnival the following night. That, in its usual format, has been cancelled by the carnival committees. Bridgwater always holds a big fireworks display each year and they have already cancelled theirs.”

“We do not have a crystal ball on how the Covid-19 situation will be in November – I would suggest that we cancel the display for 2020 as it brings crowds together. However, the Skyburst fireworks company have said they would be prepared to take a deposit and book a tentative date for our fireworks. It would be dependent on the Government removing all the restrictions. The deposit would not be lost if we don’t hold the firework display – they would hold the deposit until next year.”

Cllr Peter Clayton told the meeting: “If we put a deposit down and Skyburst roll it over to next year if we don’t go ahead, I would be happy.”

Cllr Mike Murphy added: “I don’t often support Cllr Clayton, but I do on this. We should be over the worst of things by November – we certainly hope that will be the case. If we have the option to cancel it without charge, then I think we should take that.”

However, Cllr Phil Harvey said he would favour a cancellation, explaining: “The fireworks display is part of the carnival weekend. We run it primarily to try and create a two-day event to attract more visitors to the town. They are not going to be coming, so we would only be looking at running it for the benefit of the residents. I honestly think it would be better to scrap it and keep the money – we are going to have some significant costs this year to cover from our reserves. This could be one saving we could make. I propose that we do not hold the fireworks display this year.”

But, responding to the comments, Cllr Richard White added: “I agree with Cllr Clayton – I would rather see us go ahead and book for November. I understand what Cllr Harvey is saying, but in the event that restrictions are lifted and we can go ahead by November, I think it would be a nice release for residents to enjoy the fireworks, providing we can hold them safely. We have nothing to lose by booking it. We can cancel it without any losses.”

Cllr Andy Hodge said: “The town needs something ahead of us to look forward to. I would certainly like to see us try to hold it, on the proviso that if we don’t, we don’t lose any money.”

Cllr Janet Keen added: “The government medical officers have said on more than one occasion that if there is a second spike it will start in the winter. Then, the government rules would over-ride any decision we make. So I think it would be safer to go with Cllr Clayton’s proposal because that keeps our options open and protects our money.”

Cllr Clayton proposed the council “provisionally book the fireworks and pay a deposit of £2,800 to Skyburst which would be carried over to 2021 if the event is cancelled.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Murphy. Councillors voted in favour by 10 votes to one, with Cllr Harvey opposing the proposal.

The event often attracts thousands of spectators along the seafront for one of Burnham’s leading events of the year.