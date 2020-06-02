Scores of pavement stencil messages urging pedestrians to abide by social distancing guidelines have been added to paths in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Sedgemoor District Council has this week introduced the messages to keep two metres apart on pavements at Highbridge’s Apex Park and on Burnham’s Esplanade and Marine Cove during the Coronavirus pandemic.

A council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With the warm weather increasing the number of walkers who are using public paths, we have added the messages to pavements to reinforce the government message about staying safe outside of the home.”

“The latest guidance on ‘Staying safe outside your home‘ includes the advice that you can lower the risks of transmission by reducing the number of people you come into close contact with.”

The council is also adding the message to dog bins and litter bins in the Burnham area, as pictured here.