The Highbridge area Foodbank, which supports people in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, has been given a £750 boost.

Amid record demand from local people during the Coronavirus pandemic, the Foodbank has received another generous boost from the Burnham Freemasons and the Provisional Grand Lodge.

Burnham Freemasons have collected groceries from the town’s Tesco store towards the Foodbank, as pictured here. It comes after a £2,000 donation last month.

Burnham Freemasons’ John Chinn said: “Our members continue to want to help in the local Coronavirus support efforts and we are pleased to have purchased another £750 of food for the Foodbank, with the help of Ultimate Vison who provide the transport for the food and a driver.”

Nick and Maxine Bashford at the Foodbank thanked the groups for their donation. “We are hugely grateful for this donation from the local Masons.”

The Foodbank supplies three-day emergency food parcels to those referred because of a financial crisis.

Those wishing to donate non-perishable food can use the donation points in Asda Highbridge or Tescos in Burnham.

They also accept donations in the porch box provided at 38 Rectory Road, Burnham on Sea between 10am and 6pm. Further information is at https://highbridgearea.foodbank.org.uk.