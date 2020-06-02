The team behind Burnham-On-Sea’s Food and Drink Festivals are offering support to new businesses to enable them to make their first steps into trading.

eat:Festivals, which take place across Somerset, have launched their new bursary scheme, sponsored by Thatchers Cider.

It aims to encourage business start-ups to consider festival trading and promote entrepreneurial spirit in Somerset.

The producers will benefit from a free pitch at Weston’s September eat festival and there is support from the organisers throughout the year.

The Thatchers Bursary is for food and drink producers who have not engaged in retail trade before.

Sarah Milner Simonds, from the festival, says: “We want local businesses to benefit from the festival. By partnering with Thatchers Cider we are able to offer a chance for new businesses to make their first steps into trading. We recognise we have an opportunity to assist in developing the skills, abilities and knowledge of all food and drink producers.”

Bev Milner Simonds, joint festival director, added: “We know that COVID-19 is affecting every business and some people are pivoting or diversifying – we also know that there will be some new businesses just starting out. The scheme is designed to encourage business start-up and self-employment within the local area.”

Interested businesses need to complete the simple form at www.eatfestivals.org and we hope that this will be seized on by new traders.

Martin Thatcher of Thatchers Cider says: “After such a difficult few months for everyone, it’s fantastic that eat:Festivals are planning their return to eat:Weston in September. It will be a much-welcomed return for traders who excel in such a diverse array of local food and drink. The Thatchers Bursary gives an opportunity for first time traders to introduce their produce to visitors, and we’re looking forward to selecting this year’s recipients with Beverley and Sarah over the coming months.”

Nikki Seymour of Bake me Crazy adds: “I was awarded a Thatchers Bursary to trade at eat:Minehead festival in 2019. It has been great to join the eat:Festivals family. We had access to expert advice on how to get the best out of the day, free publicity, as well as being able to trade for free. We love meeting customers face to face; getting feedback and discussing new orders. We had a brilliant day’s trade and the feedback was tremendous.”

Applications for the bursary need to be in before 1 August 2020 and there are 10 bursary places at the eat:Weston event on 26 September. See www.eatfestivals.org.