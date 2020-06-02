Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to help tackle a blaze at a home in Bridgwater this week.

Two appliances from Burnham were called to a property in Osborne Road in Bridgwater at 9.34pm on Monday (June 1st) which was on fire.

A spokesman said: “One fire appliance from Bridgwater and two from Burnham-On-Sea were sent to a fire in a lounge.”

“Crews got to work putting the fire out using one hose reel jet with two breathing apparatus sets.”

“On arrival of further crews, breathing apparatus sets were increased to 4, 2 hose reel jets and one main jet.”

“Once the fire was extinguished, crews confirmed the ground floor was severely damaged by the fire and smoke.”

The cause is still under investigation. All persons were out of the property safely.