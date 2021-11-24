Father Christmas will be stopping off at Apex Park in Highbridge on Saturday 4th December.

The Friends of Apex Park are transforming the Apex Park Office into a Christmas Grotto and welcoming families to meet him from 1pm-4pm.

“Children will receive a free sweet and a balloon from Santa,” says a spokesman.

“The Christmas Grotto is a free event, but collection tins will be available for the Dorset And Somerset Air Ambulance.”

“Covid restrictions apply, so we do ask that people do not attend if they feel unwell.”

Entry is free of charge and all children must be accompanied by an adult.