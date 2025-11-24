Developer issues update on timeline for planned 2,000 new homes in Burnham-On-Sea

Barratt Homes has said it is making ‘steady progress’ on proposals to build 2,000 new homes on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, a group of 12 landowners selected Barratt to bring forward the long-term plans to create 2,000 new homes on fields south of Brent Road in Burnham-On-Sea, pictured here.

Now, in a new update, a spokesman for Barratt Redrow tells Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The project is progressing in accordance with the Local Plan timetable set by Somerset Council, with their public consultation expected to take place in Spring 2026.”

“This will be an important milestone for the Local Plan, and we look forward to engaging with the local community once the masterplan for the site has been prepared.”

The firm said last year that it was carrying out detailed survey work to assess potential flooding and drainage impact, ecology and wildlife, traffic, heritage and landscape assessment, amongst other areas. “We are still at very early stages as we seek to get the land allocated in the new Somerset Local Plan.”

In April 2024, during the annual Town Council meeting, several residents voiced concern at the proposals. Karen Cudden told the meeting she was “very concerned” about the plans and added the town is “already struggling” with public services.

Cllr Lesley Millard said at the time that the council had met with the developers, as reported here. She added it was “very early days” and said the developer thinks the plans are “5-10 years away” from an application coming forward.

Residents raised concerns about potential flooding risks and the impact on local services such as school places, doctors, dentists and public transport, plus sewerage and water supplies.

Councillors assured residents that full consultation on the plans and the next Local Plan would be undertaken to give residents a voice on any future growth of Burnham.

The developers say the proposed new housing would help to meet local demand for new housing and would include “a primary school, community facilities, and extensive and accessible green space.”

