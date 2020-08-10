Berrow beach will be closed to vehicles this Thursday (13th August) due to a lack of council beach safety staff.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the beach at Berrow, has apologised to beach users, saying it will be shut to vehicles for the day.

Claire Faun, council spokeswoman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The car parking facility at Berrow Beach will be closed for one day only on Thursday, 13th August. Beachgoers will still be able to access the beach on foot. On a typical summers’ day there are up to 250-300 cars that park on the sand.”

“It is very regrettable, but SDC will not have a trained and experienced member of staff available on that day to oversee the car parking on the beach.”

“It is a skilled and complex role, which needs someone who is completely au fait with the conditions, tides and danger spots on the beach.”

“As has been witnessed several time during the last few weeks, some holidaymakers have ignored safety advice and have had their vehicles stuck in the mud and swamped by the extremely fast and dangerous incoming tides.”

“Beach safety staff are well versed in helping holidaymakers; liaising with the coastguard, BARB and the other emergency services. That is why this job can’t be done by any other member of staff. SDC apologises for the inconvenience.”