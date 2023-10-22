“We already have stretched public health facilities and terrible doctors’ and dentists’ availability,” says one local resident.

Notaro New Homes has published proposals to build the site to the east of the Berrow Gardens Housing Development on Cavalla Mews, just around the corner from Berrow Church of England Primary School.

The new homes will be concentrated towards the northern end, with two access points provided; one onto Cavalla Mews, the other onto Campoline Drive.

A spokesperson for Williams Planning Ltd, representing the developer, said: “The application site is accessible on foot, bicycle and has regular bus services.”

“Its location is outside any landscape, biodiversity or heritage designations and relates well to the built-up area of Berrow.”

“As indicated by the previous granting of planning permission for 25 dwellings immediately to the west, the site can be delivered without significant adverse impacts upon the area.”

Gavin Wilsher, who lives in Brent Knoll, said: “Planning permission should be denied on the basis that this is an inappropriate use of agricultural land, over-subscribed local health provision and a development that is not in keeping with the rural environment.”