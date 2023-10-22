Residents in Berrow have criticised proposals for a new housing development, claiming it will put further pressure on local services.
As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier this month, the developer Notaro New Homes Ltd wants to build 49 new houses in Berrow, close to an existing estate on Cavalla Mews.
Nearly 40% of the new homes will be classed as affordable, selling below market price, if approval is granted.
“We already have stretched public health facilities and terrible doctors’ and dentists’ availability,” says one local resident.
Notaro New Homes has published proposals to build the site to the east of the Berrow Gardens Housing Development on Cavalla Mews, just around the corner from Berrow Church of England Primary School.
The new homes will be concentrated towards the northern end, with two access points provided; one onto Cavalla Mews, the other onto Campoline Drive.
A spokesperson for Williams Planning Ltd, representing the developer, said: “The application site is accessible on foot, bicycle and has regular bus services.”
“Its location is outside any landscape, biodiversity or heritage designations and relates well to the built-up area of Berrow.”
“As indicated by the previous granting of planning permission for 25 dwellings immediately to the west, the site can be delivered without significant adverse impacts upon the area.”
Gavin Wilsher, who lives in Brent Knoll, said: “Planning permission should be denied on the basis that this is an inappropriate use of agricultural land, over-subscribed local health provision and a development that is not in keeping with the rural environment.”
Somerset Council is expected to make a decision on the proposals early in 2024.
When the first 25 homes were approved next to the site in 2015, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, local residents also raised a number of concerns about stretched public services and safety fears regarding extra traffic.