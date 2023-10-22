Volunteers are being sought to take on a new role as ‘town centre ambassadors’ in Burnham-On-Sea to welcome visitors and help residents.

The new role will start in the new year and is being supported by local traders with the backing of Avon and Somerset Police.

“The scheme – which already operates successfully in Wells – would see the ambassadors giving out leaflets promoting local community events and activities, answering questions from shoppers and also meeting and greeting coach visitors,” says a spokesperson.

“We hope to have a pool of volunteers who will be willing to help for a couple of hours from the Spring through to the autumn.”

Those interested in finding out more can email burnhamambassadors@gmail.com