Coastguards returned to Brean Beach on Wednesday (July 22nd) to safely deal with a suspected WW2 explosive device that was found in the sand by a metal detector user.

Part of Brean beach was temporarily closed by Police on Tuesday afternoon (July 21st) after the discovery of the object.

Holidaymakers were ushered away from the scene after local metal detector enthusiast Dustin Morton, pictured below, uncovered the fuse head from a wartime shrapnel bomb.

He immediately raised the alarm at around 2pm to the beach warden who in turn called out Police and Coastguards.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Dustin said: “I was metal detecting in the area and heard a faint, scratchy signal on my metal detector, so dug down into the sand and found a rusty metal item.”

He adds: “I banged it several times with my shovel to get the mud and sand off before realising what it was. It’s cracked and has a brass plate but is recognisable.”

“It is about the size of a rugby ball and appears to still have the fuse in place.”

The item, pictured, was securely located by Coastguards and Police using GPS before the tide covered it over ahead of further investigations and a possible safe removal planned for tomorrow (Wednesday).

A Coastguard spokesman added: “One metal detector enthusiast uncovered a bit more than just a small bit of treasure, they uncovered what looks to be a piece of wartime ordnance. From the photo [below], it looks very much like a small shrapnel bomb that we were tasked to last year.”

“The original report had gone to the Police so they were on scene and had requested EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team. However, the tide was coming in fast and within a short amount of time the item was covered by the advancing water but not before we managed to get a What Three Words reference point for it so we can venture back when the tide has receded to ensure it isn’t a danger to anyone.”

He adds: “If you are a metal detector user along the coast and you uncover anything dangerous such as explosive ordnance then please remember to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards. Don’t continue to handle the object but make a note of where it is and move to a safe distance.”

“If there is any beach wardens or lifeguards on duty then report it to them and warn others to stay away. The devices have been buried for some time and could become unstable and hazardous so please don’t risk your safety by moving it.”

Dustin added that he also found scores of wartime casings and muster balls in the nearby sand during the day, some of which are pictured below.