A Brean couple has launched a new desserts delivery service across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Callum Moore and his partner Sarah have set up ‘Sunshine Sweet Treats’, providing freshly made cheesecakes, rocky road tray bakes and Pick ‘N’ Mix bags.

Callum says: “We have both always had a love of baking and Sarah has always had huge compliments from friends and family regarding her cheesecakes, so we decided that this was the best route for us to go down.”

“We offer a range of different flavour cheesecakes, rocky road tray bakes and Pick ‘N’ Mix bags.”

“We decided to set up the business during lockdown as times are tough for everyone, and with Sarah being furloughed and myself at college, we wanted to do something to earn some money.”

“We can be contacted through our Facebook account ‘Sunshine Sweet Treats’ and we offer free local delivery for all orders over £10.” They provide Covid-safe delivery.