The final day of the latest cold snap created wintry scenes in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Saturday (February 13th).

Light snow and bitter temperatures hovering around freezing created these icy scenes in the area.

Snow began settling on Brean Down, as pictured below, and more ice collected along the tideline in Burnham-On-Sea. The lakes at Apex Park in Highbridge were also frozen over.

Milder conditions are due to arrive today, according to the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

Pictured: The scenes in Burnham, Highbridge and Brean on Saturday (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com / Keith Nichols)