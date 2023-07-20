The walk along Brean Down has been named as among the best in the UK in a new study.

A ‘Coastal Walk Index’ which measures the length of walks, the elevation, terrain and time it would take to hike has been created by The Sun newspaper.

It’s ranked the UK’s top 10 easiest coastal walks, perfect for both beginners and those with more walking or hiking experience.

The list ranks each coastal location with a score out of 100. It gives 80.23 to Holywell beach walk, 80.21 to Boscastle Harbour walk, 78.51 to Porthcurno circular walk, 78.51 to Rocky Valley walk and 78.51 for Brean Down.

The National Trust says: “A gentle walk to the quiet side of Brean Down, offering snapshots of local military history as well as memorable views: over the Somerset Levels to the south, the Victorian seaside resort of Weston-super-Mare to the north, and over the Bristol Channel to Wales.”