Burnham-On-Sea RNLI welcomed Mark Dowie, Chief Executive Officer of the RNLI, to the town’s lifeboat station on Thursday (July 20th).

Mr Dowie was introduced to various Burnham-On-Sea RNLI volunteers, some of whom were attending the last day of a regular casualty care course at the lifeboat station.

He talked with station management and volunteers before popping along the High Street to visit the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat shop.

Matt Davies, Burnham RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “It was great to welcome Mark Dowie to the lifeboat station. He took a tour of the station and the charity’s shop before visiting the launch site at the jetty. Mark was introduced to lifeboat crew, lifeguards and some of the management team.”

“He was pleased to have finally been able to visit Burnham, commenting on the clean and tidy station, well-maintained equipment and how well the lifeboats and lifeguards interacted together. He also spent time talking to the crew already at the station completing the final day of their casualty care course.”