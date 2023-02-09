A local holiday park has opened up its doors for Bristol HART (Hazardous Area Response Teams), Exeter HART and SORT (Special operations response teams) as they carried out a gruelling six-week training session at Holiday Resort Unity in Brean.

Both HART and SORT work alongside the police and fire and rescue services within hazardous environments.

The job of the HART and SORT is to triage and treat casualties and to help save lives in very difficult circumstances. They are also there to look after other emergency personnel who may become injured whilst attending difficult and challenging incidents.

Around 30 crew members used Holiday Resort Unity for the training of terrorist attacks, once a week for six weeks, training for possible real-life situations.

Sarah House, Holiday Resort Unity director, said: “We’re proud to host such an event for the blue light services, when we received the call we had no hesitation in assisting with the important work the local emergency services provide for us.”

Holiday Resort Unity played host to numerous mock emergency situations that put the teams to their test all over the holiday park. The resort is one of the largest in the South West with so many facilities it was the perfect destination to carry the variety of training required.

Aaron John, the SORT Instructor for South Western Ambulance, adds: “The venue was perfect for what we needed and the hospitality was brilliant, Brean was a great location for us as it is a central location for Exeter and Bristol, it really was an invaluable experience.”

Holiday Resort Unity reopens its doors on the 17th February to the public with an action-packed half term programme. And the resort is soon to feature on Channel 5’s upcoming documentary ‘Happy Campers’ as it returns for its fouth season later this spring.