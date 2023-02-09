Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival organisers have extended the deadlines on their writing and art contests, giving authors and artists a longer opportunity to enter.

The writing contest will now close on 5th March, and the cover contest will close on 18th March.

Organiser Lewis Coleman says: “We’ve had some great entries, but we know some people could use a little extra time to finish up their work.”

The writing competition saw over 200 entries last year and it is still free to enter for people in Somerset and North Somerset.

There are three different age categories, covering stories and short stories, with cash prizes for the winners. Writing entries can be submitted to https://subbub.org/

Shortlisted work will be published in an anthology and the organisers are looking for a local artist to create the cover for their 2023 anthology.

“We were so lucky last year, a local artist allowed us to use their painting of withies on the cover of our 2022 anthology,” committee chair Rebecca Strickland adds. “But this year we want to offer the opportunity out to a wider community of artists.”

Anyone who lives in Somerset or North Somerset can submit their entry for the cover competition by emailing a digital copy of their work to competition@burnhambookfest.co.uk The image should fit an 5×8 inch paperback book..

“We don’t know which written works will be shortlisted so you don’t need to illustrate the content,” artist Juliet Farnese explained. “This is a chance to explore broader themes of creativity in Somerset.”

Writing contest entries will be judged by a panel of writers and publishers, cover submissions will be judged by local artists. The winners will be announced at the festival.

Copies of the anthology featuring the poems, stories and cover will be available at the festival. For full terms and conditions, see burnhambookfest.co.uk/competition

Organisers recently announced that the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival will take place from May 19th and 20th in The Princess Theatre and Burnham Library.