Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters have tackled a blaze that badly damaged a caravan and a stable block in East Brent this week.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater and Cheddar were called to the village on Tuesday (February 7th).

A fire service spokesman says: “We received a call reporting that a caravan was on fire, and immediately sent two fire engines. When the firefighters arrived they quickly requested the help of a further two fire engines and a water carrier.”

“The fire had quickly spread from the caravan to an adjacent stable block, and six LPG cylinders were also involved in the fire – these were venting.”

“Breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reels were initially set up to start extinguishing the fire and to cool the cylinders, followed by using the water bowser, a hydrant and an open water source.”

“The caravan was completely destroyed by the fire, and the stable block was around 80% damaged. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: