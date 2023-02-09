Burnham-On-Sea firefighters have tackled a blaze that badly damaged a caravan and a stable block in East Brent this week.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater and Cheddar were called to the village on Tuesday (February 7th).

A fire service spokesman says: “We received a call reporting that a caravan was on fire, and immediately sent two fire engines. When the firefighters arrived they quickly requested the help of a further two fire engines and a water carrier.”

“The fire had quickly spread from the caravan to an adjacent stable block, and six LPG cylinders were also involved in the fire – these were venting.”

“Breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reels were initially set up to start extinguishing the fire and to cool the cylinders, followed by using the water bowser, a hydrant and an open water source.”

“The caravan was completely destroyed by the fire, and the stable block was around 80% damaged. The cause of the fire was accidental.”